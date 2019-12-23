Rihanna Trolls Fans Who Are Angry About ‘R9′ Album Delay With Hilarious ‘Update’

Rihanna has officially stopped caring about who she pisses off, and that's why we love her. The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to give Navy an "update" on her long-awaited R9 album.

"update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it" she wrote alongside a video of a puppy excitedly hopping up and down in a cardboard box as House of Pain's "Jump Around" plays. It's hilarious, and also bound to irritate fans who've been (not so) patiently awaiting the release of her ninth album.

Though fans are eager for the R&B start to release new music (and rightfully so — she put out her last album ANTI- in 2016), Rihanna has a pretty good excuse for the delay. She's been quite the successful entrepreneur after launching her Fenty beauty brand in 2017 and Savage X Fenty lingerie line the following year.

"It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time like I had the luxury of doing before," she told Vogue in October. "I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works."