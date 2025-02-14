Hey Avocado Lovers, Here’s a 10-Minute Ripening Trick for You

Picking out that perfect avocado. Do you have a method? Do you plan on an extra five minutes at the grocery store when it's time to buy more avocados?

It's truly a whole thing when picking out avocados.

Whether it's your self-proclaimed, world-famous guacamole, avocado toast for breakfast, sliced up on a salad, or alone for a quick, healthy snack, they can make or break your enjoyment.

I personally love using them like little bowls and putting a nice scoop of homemade chicken salad in each avocado half.

No matter what, the perfect ripeness is a must.

Sometimes, it's easy to find ripe ones, but you need to use them within a day or so. Or, you may not need them immediately, but they're on sale, so you want to buy them with days to sit on your kitchen counter.

Whatever the reason, timing is everything.

As promised, here are two delicious, must-have tips.

It's all about ripening an avocado when you're ready and not being a slave to it's timing.

Preheat your oven to 200°F. Wrap your avocados in aluminum foil and put them on a baking sheet. Bake your avocados for around 10 minutes. Place them on your counter or in your fridge for a quicker cooling down, and use them when you're ready.

According to the Simple Most website, here's why this works.

Avocados release ethylene gas, which slowly ripens them. The aluminum foil keeps the gas from leaving the avocado, thus expediting the ripening process.

According to Reader's Digest, if you need an even quicker process, try the microwave, which "cooks" everything faster. But there's a specific process.

You cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, wrap each half in plastic wrap, and microwave it for two minutes. Then, you can either run the wrapped avocado under cold water for a few minutes or place it in a bowl of chilled water.

