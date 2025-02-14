Kendrick Lamar’s Iconic Super Bowl Pants Were Actually Women’s Jeans

Kendrick Lamar lit up Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 2. Viewers loved his performance, but one element in particular stole the show.

During his performance, social media was ablaze with fans wondering about the jeans he rocked on stage.

"Where did Kendrick Lamar get his jeans? Does anyone have a link?" popular TikTok content creator Madison Humphrey asked in a post on the platform following Lamar's performance.

The denim jeans even sparked a minor debate about the difference between flare jeans and bootcut.

As it turns out, the rapper wasn't the original intended person to wear the viral jeans.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Stylist Taylor McNeil told Page Six that the $1,300 Celine jeans were originally meant for actor Timothée Chalamet.

Spilling yet another secret, a source told the outlet that the jeans were actually women's jeans. "The size 29 Celine women’s pants hugged the rapper’s hips perfectly, despite his size 33 waist," the insider shared.

Hedi Slimane designed the jeans for Celine's Spring/Summer 2020 line back in 2019.

In an Instagram post following Lamar's Halftime Show, Slimane's account revealed the jeans were originally designed as a tribute to French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

The "Serge" design then evolved into the "Marco" design worn by the rapper, which was initially meant for women but is part of Slimane's creations that are "inherently unisex, reflecting a design philosophy that transcends traditional gender boundaries."