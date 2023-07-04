Who Is Robert Irwin Dating?

Robert Irwin is officially taken!

The wildlife connoisseur and son of the late Steve Irwin, a.k.a. the Crocodile Hunter, has a new lady in his life.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Irwin and his girlfriend, Rorie Buckey, made their red carpet debut on July 3, 2023, at the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney, Australia.

The pair were first spotted together in November 2022 in Queensland, Australia.

In 2022, Robert talked to E! News about how his sister, Bindi, wanted him to find a girlfriend to "take the heat off" of her and her husband, Chandler Powell, in the media.

"There's always so many crazy things that happen, so Bindi always says, 'Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'" Robert shared.

Find out more about the young couple, below.

Who Is Rorie Buckey?

Turns out Rorie comes from a famous Australian family of her own – the Ledgers. Her mother is Kate Ledger, the sister of the late Australian actor Heath Ledger. Her father, Nathan Buckey, is a floor coverings store owner, while her mother owns a media and design production company. She also has an identical twin sister named Scarlett.

The family also runs the Heath Ledger Scholarship for young actors in Australia and has been spotted at the Annual Australians In Film Heath Ledger Scholarship Dinner.

"Heath is hugely important in the lives of my children," Kate once told Who magazine, per ET. "There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house."

How Old Is Rorie Buckey?

Rorie is 19, the same age as Robert, who is five years younger than his older sister, Bindi Irwin.

Are Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey Instagram Official?

No. Despite several public outings at the Australia Zoo and Perth Airport, the pair have not posted together on Robert's Instagram. Rorie's Instagram account is private, but her profile pic is seemingly a wildlife shot, and notably, her new beau, Robert, is an avid photographer, as shown by his Instagram handle, @robertirwinphotography, and his photography book, Robert Irwin's Australia.