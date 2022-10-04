Have you ever dreamed of spending the night alongside Australia's famous wildlife? Now you can thanks to the Irwin family.

Located in Queensland and inspired by Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is Australia Zoo's first-ever hotel.

Cabins created using recycled timber from the zoo's grandstands — built by Irwin himself — include a queen bed and two single beds; free wi-fi; full kitchen with appliances; private carport; and dining veranda.

The stay grants visitors unlimited access to the zoo, a sneak peek at the wildlife hospital, gift pack and complimentary breakfast. The resort also features an infinity pool overlooking wildlife, gift shop, laundry room, shuttle service, tours and more.

An on-site restaurant called Warrior Bar & Restaurant provides dishes created using locally sourced ingredients along with a curated selection of wines, beers, ciders and cocktails.

An average night at the zoo resort runs between $800 to $1,000 for a two-bedroom cabin.