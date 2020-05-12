Robert Pattinson’s Quarantine Pasta Recipe Is Fascinatingly Disgusting

Robert Pattinson's pasta recipe is raising A LOT of eyebrows.

It's safe to say the Twilight star's interviews over the years have always been interesting (like when he said he smells like crayons), but his latest takes the cake.

Pattinson, who will star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Batman, is on the cover of this month's GQ where he opened up his plan to invent "a pasta which you can hold in your hand."

The actor explained that he wants to give pasta "the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizza," revealing he came up with a name for his product: Piccolini Cuscino, which means "little pillow" in Italian.

He even went as far as pitching the idea to famed restaurant owner Lele Massimini.

"I told him my business plan, and his facial expression didn’t even change afterward," Pattinson said. “Let alone acknowledge what my plan was. There was absolutely no sign of anything from him, literally. And so it kind of put me off a little bit." (Massimini later confirmed the meeting really happened.)

Pattinson seemed very serious about the product, telling the magazine, “I’m really trying to sell this company. I’m doing this for my brand."

In fact, he also went ahead and made it for GQ during his video interview, telling writer Zach Baron the only ingredients he needs are pasta, Corn Flakes (because he didn't have bread crumbs), pre-sliced cheese, a hamburger bun and "any kind" of sauce.

After Pattinson microwaved his penne for eight minutes, he took the aluminum foil and begins adding sugar on top of it. He explained, "I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese. It really needs a sugar crust."

GQ then writes that after adding the penne, "he pours more sugar on top of it and then produces the top half of a bun, which he hollows out, places it on top of the rest of whatever the hell this thing is, and…begins burning the top of the bun with the giant novelty lighter."

This is so wild, we almost don't believe he's being serious...

You can read the rest of Pattinson's GQ profile and try to make sense of his pasta recipe here.