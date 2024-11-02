A video of a rude Walt Disney World guest making a cast member has gone viral.

A TikTok video of the encounter has reached 800,000 favorites and millions of views on the platform. The clip has been circulating in Disney groups and on social media platforms with little detail, until travel agent Natali explained the situation.

The clip shows another family videotaping a cast member in one of the Epcot toll booths with the rude family, in question, on the opposite side of the booth. This is the location before you reach the parking lot where guests pay for parking or scan in for free if you're an annual passholder or employee of The Walt Disney Company.

Natali explained that the guest heard yelling at the cast member, purchased a Magic Band from an Annual Passholder online. The guest tried to use the Magic Band to get free parking, a perk exclusive solely to the annual passholder. The cast member proceeded to check the guest's identification, which didn't match the first and last name on the Magic Band, the cast member had to confiscate the Magic Band since it did not belong to the woman.

The beginning of the clip showed the height of the incident. "Give it to me, it's not your property," the rude woman in the driver's seat yelled at the female cast member, who was holding the Magic Band. The cast member turned to the other side of the toll booth, where the family was filming the incident and asked if they were an annual passholder, while she was visibly upset, with tears in her eyes. One of the boys in the family car encouraged the cast member to not give into her demand.

"Disney goes through great lengths to prevent theft from their product first and foremost once this magic band is linked to a profile it cannot be unlinked and linked to someone else's so they are non transferable," Natali shared. "Reselling them does nothing. second of all Disney does use fingerprint and photo technology to track you and your ticket usage to ensure that there's no theft being used."

Watch the viral video, below.