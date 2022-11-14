Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act.

A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)

TikTok user @okiamyasmin explained she was "sleeping peacefully" before she woke up to find Smith shuffling on the street below her window, filming a TikTok.

"It's too early for this," she captioned the clip of Smith's short "Unholy" dance routine, soundtracked by awkward sneaker squeaks for optimal comedic effect.

Watch below:

In the comments section, viewers called the behind-the-scenes-style video "cringe."

"I'm only laughing at this because this is why I'll never get on TikTok because I'd be embarrassed if anybody caught me doing some challenge just for exposure," one user commented.

"Okay, Sam Smith is very talented, but this is very funny. I don't know why, but seeing how other people make TikTok videos is always cringe," another wrote.

"This is why I only film TikToks in the house," someone else weighed in.

By the way, here's Smith's final product:

Smith's "Unholy" isn't just a viral smash according to TikTok's algorithm.

According to Billboard, Smith and Petras have made history as the first nonbinary and trans artist, respectively, to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Smith's fourth studio album, GLORIA, is set to arrive Jan. 27, 2023.