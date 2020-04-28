Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her new pink hair, joining a number of other A-list celebrities who have also undergone hair transformations amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Just like Hilary Duff, the former Buffy the Vampire star traded in her signature blonde locks for a colorful new 'do. She debuted her pink hair via Instagram Tuesday (April 28), joking that she switched things up to embarrass her children.

"Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," Gellar said in her video. "Quarancolor!"

Check out Gellar's new pink hair for yourself, below:

The actress isn't the only celeb to experiment with their hair during the lockdown. In fact, so many other stars, including Ricky Martin, Elle Fanning and Dua Lipa and Gellar's I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, have dyed their hair pink.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande showed off her natural curls, Bella Hadid cut her own bangs, Halsey channeled Sailor Moon, Kristen Stewart dyed her hair bright orange and Armie Hammer literally transformed in Tiger King's Joe Exotic.