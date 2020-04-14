Hilary Duff’s Colorful New Quarantine Hair Is Giving Us Throwback ‘Sparks’ Vibes

Hilary Duff is the latest celebrity to get in on the hair experimentation trend during the coronavirus quarantine.

On Easter Sunday (April 12), the Younger star delighted fans when she shared a photo of her colorful new 'do on Instagram—and it's giving us major "Sparks" nostalgia!

On social media, the actress-singer revealed her short new haircut, along with a vibrant teal-blue color she presumably dyed it at home.

See the candy-colored coif, below:

The edgy new hair look is somewhat reminiscent of the bright blue hairstyle Duff wore in her 2015 music video for "Sparks," the lead single off her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Watch below:

But Duff isn't the only star who has recently experimented with their hair while under stay-at-home orders.

Ariana Grande has been showing off a gorgeous natural curly look—far from her signature sleek ponytail—on social media, while Pink even revealed she tried to cut her own hair, while had questionable results.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has been busy grooming her boyfriend Cody Simpson.