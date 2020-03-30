Ariana Grande Posts Rare, Gorgeous Curly Hair Photo

Ponytail who? Straight hair where?

Ariana Grande just showed off her naturally curly hair for the first time in a long time.

On Monday (March 30), the Thank U, Next hitmaker ditched her signature high ponytail for a more natural look. It seems Grande is literally letting her hair down amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and fans are absolutely loving it.

"get a load a dis," the singer simply tweeted alongside the pic.

Shortly after she shared the pic, Grande's mom, Joan, praised her daughter's all-natural look, writing, "your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you...

"Beyond stunning," she added.

Over the years, the pop star has become known for her straight-haired, super long ponytail and rarely ever dons her natural hair, which is actually thick and curly AF. The last time she showed off her curls was back in February 2019 after she jokingly said she still looks five years old without her ponytail.

In 2014, Grande also revealed why she started wearing her hair up. "I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," she said in a Facebook post at the time. "It's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)."