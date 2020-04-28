Kristen Stewart Has Bright Orange Quarantine Hair: See the Colorful New Look!

Kristen Stewart is the latest celebrity to undergo a hair transformation during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 30-year-old actress unveiled her bold new orange hair amid the COVID-19 lockdown — and it appears as though been rocking a new look for weeks now. Fans first noticed her latest transformation on her friend CJ Romero's Instagram account.

The hairstylist shared a photo of Stewart's look that sees her leaning over a pool table with the same tangerine hue.

Romero also shared a photo of the Twilight star with Emma Roberts, writing, "Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine!? Hair cut on @emmaroberts and Cut and Color on Kristen!!"

Stewart is certainly no stranger to changing up her hairstyles and color. Over the years, she's dyed her locks many colors, including platinum blonde, and in 2019 she showed up to the Met Gala with orange hair and bleached eyebrows.

Meanwhile, a number of other stars have used the lockdown to experiment with bold new hairstyles. Miley Cyrus shaved boyfriend Cody Simpson's head, Bella Hadid cut her own bangs, Ariana Grande ditched her signature high ponytail, Hilary Duff dyed her hair blue, Halsey dressed up like a Sailor Moon character and Amber Rose debuted a Barbie-inspired new look... just to name a few.