Stars, they're just like us—cutting their own hair during the quarantine out of boredom and/or desperation!

Bella Hadid is the latest celebrity to get in on cutting and styling her own hair during the national coronavirus pandemic lock down. Over the weekend, the supermodel debuted a cute new fringe on her Instagram Stories, revealing she cut her own bangs.

It's a bold move, considering how long bangs take to grow in and the fact that she probably can't get to a proper hairstylist any time soon to correct any mistakes. Lucky for her, the side-swept fringe looks adorable on her, so she probably doesn't have any quarantine hair regret.

See her chic new look, below:

@bellahadid via Instagram

@bellahadid via Instagram

But Bella isn't the only star who's tried their hand at cutting (or styling, or dyeing) their own coif during quarantine, to varying results.

Over the past few weeks, Hilary Duff dyed her hair blue, Pink gave herself a choppy, questionable cut, Miley Cyrus gave her boyfriend Cody Simpson a makeover, and Ariana Grande showed off her natural curls—sans her signature ponytail!