Two ‘School of Rock’ Actors Are Now Married, Co-Stars Reunite at Wedding

Two former child actors from the classic early 2000s film School of Rock are now officially married.

The wedding of Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli also reunited their former castmates/band.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie, captured the celebratory affair in a video posted to TikTok.

"Celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam," she captioned the video.

Wedding guests from the iconic film starring Jack Black included Brian Falduto (Billy, known for "You're tacky and I hate you,"), Joey Gaydos Jr. (Zack), Robert Tsai (Lawrence), Maryam Hassan (Tomika), Aleisha Allen (Alicia), James Hosey (Marco), Z Infante (Gordon) and Cole Hawkins (Leonard).

Reyes' TikTok video shows the cast at their reception table, tearing up the dance floor, posing for photos and hitting up the photo booth together.

Reyes also used Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" as the sound for the video, which is a nod to the scene in the film when Joan Cusack and Black rock out to the song.

Hale and Massagli, who played Marta and Frankie in the movie, tied the knot at the Chateau Grande Hotel in East Brunswick, N.J.

According to Global News, the couple reconnected when Hale moved to Florida, where Massagli lives.

The pair met up for lunch, dinner and drinks and then started dating.

After first meeting during the filming of the 2002 movie, the cast stayed in touch via group chat through the years.

Massagli recalled in 2021 how blown away he was by Hale during an early School of Rock audition.

"I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent," he told Inside Edition.

"We have a group chat where all the School of Rock kids, we just hit each other up whenever someone moves somewhere new or is doing something different," Massagli said.

Hale is now an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist while Massagli graduated from law school in Miami in 2019.

Notably, Black was not present at the wedding and neither was Miranda Cosgrove, though the two have participated in previous School of Rock reunions.

Drummer Kevin Clark – a.k.a. Freddie – passed away in a bike accident in Chicago in 2021.