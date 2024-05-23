Sean Kingston’s House Raided by Police, Mom Arrested: REPORT

Somebody call 9-1-1... because Sean Kingston's house was just raided by the cops.

According to Local News 10, the "Fire Burning" artist's home was raided by police and a SWAT team on May 23.

Broward Sheriff's Office public information officer Carey Codd told USA Today that detectives and SWAT "served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches" after an investigation had taken place.

The results of the investigation led to the arrest of Kingston's mother Janice Turner who was arrested on charges of fraud and theft.

The outlet goes on to report that Kingston was not home at the time of the raid. His reps have not spoken about the incident at this time. It is also unclear if Kingston will be charged in connection with these crimes at this time along with further details of Turner's arrest have not been revealed.

Turner's arrest comes after she was sued in a civil lawsuit by Curran Living Trust for $100,000 in unpaid rent for a residence in Florida.

Kington has also faced legal troubles. Earlier this year in February, he was sued by Ver Ver Entertainment for breach of contract and fraud. They sued him after they claimed that Kingston failed to pay for a 232-inch TV and premium sound system, USA Today reports.

The company alleges that Kingston flaunted his celebrity status as well as his connection with Justin Bieber, the pair previously collaborated on the song "Eenie Meenie," in order to negotiate the price of the television. The company is now asking for 30,000 and attorney fees with a trial set for July.