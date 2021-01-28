Selena Gomez Releases Spanish-Language Single ‘Baila Conmigo': Lyrics + English Translation
Selena Gomez's "Baila Conmigo," which in English means "Dance With Me," is a humid dance anthem.
On Friday (January 29), the "Rare" singer premiered her second Spanish single, "Baila Conmigo," which features Rauw Alejandro. In a press release, Gomez said, "With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing. The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."
The music video for the track is unlike anything the former Disney Channel star has done. The visual shows a man and a woman going about their days in a town, while Gomez can be seen, intermittently, singing and dancing on the television that the woman is watching. Eventually, the man and woman meet and begin dancing together and forming a connection, before riding off into the sunrise on a motorcycle.
Watch the music video, below.
Gomez recently released her debut song sung entirely in Spanish, "De Una Vez." Both that and this new song is off of her upcoming Spanish project, REVELACIÓN. The EP is set to release March 12.
"This has been something I've wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez told Apple Music Beats 1. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"
Learn the Spanish lyrics and English translation to "Baila Conmigo," which was produced by TAINY, below.
[Intro]
Bebé, no sé si hablas mucho Español
Si entiende' cuando digo "Mi amor"
Comernos sin entenderno' e' mejor
Solo tenemo' que gustarno'
Quieres que caiga en tentaciones
Mira cómo me pone
Ese acento que tienes
No entiendo mucho, pero vente
[Chorus]
Baila, baila, baila conmigo
Baila, baila y yo te sigo
Pégate, ven, suéltate
No te me vayas sin las gana' de volver
Por eso, baila, baila, baila conmigo
Baila, baila, que yo tе sigo
Bésame solo una vez
Así tengo un motivo pa' volvеrte a ver (Rauw)
[Verse 1]
Sinceramente, dejemo' que esto fluya, no sigas dándole mente
Tenemo' to'a la noche pa' que me enseñe' de frente
Todo lo que siente'
Me huele a que no tiene' nada de inocente (Yah, yah)
¿Cómo te digo que no quiero hablar de amor?
Que si es contigo, tengo que pensar mejor
Tranqui, déjalo así, quiero quedarme aquí
Pégate, ven a mí, pégate, ven a mí
[Repeat Chorus]
[Verse 2]
Te voy a dejar mi número
Sólo tiene' que llamar cuando me eches de meno'
Que yo le voy a llegar
Baby, aunque me quede lejo', woh-oh
La nena e' de otra ciudad, pero le corre mi flow
Tenía curiosidad y un beso me robó
No nos tenemo' que hablar
Si con mirarno' no' entendemo', yeah
[Repeat Chorus]
[Outro]
Ra-Rauw, ey
Rauw Alejandro
Con Selena
Dímelo, Tainy
ENGLISH MEANING:
[INTRO]
Baby, I don't know if you speak a lot of Spanish
If you understand when I say "My love"
Making love without understanding each other is better
We just have to like each other
You want me to fall into temptation
Look what state you put me in
That accent that you have
I don't understand a lot, but come here
[Chorus]
Dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you
Move, come get loose
Don't leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dancе with me
Dance, dance, dancе, I'll follow you
Kiss me, just once
So I'll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)
[Verse 1]
Sincerely, let's let this flow
Don't keep thinking about it
We have the whole night for you to teach me face to face
Everything that you feel
Smells to me like there's nothing innocent about you (Yeah, yeah)
How do I tell you I don't want to talk about love?
If it's with you, I have to think better
Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here
Stick around, come to me, stick around, come to me
[Repeat Chorus]
[Verse 2]
I'm going to leave you my number
You just have to call when you miss me
I'll go there
Baby, even if it's far from me, woah-oh
The girl's from a different city (Yeah), but she likes my flow
I was curious and she stole a kiss from me
We don't have to talk to each other
If with looking we understand each other, yeah (Yeah)
[Repeat Chorus]
[Outro]
Ra-Rauw, baby
Rauw Alejandro
With Selena
Hey, Tainy