Is Selena Gomez Playing Britney Spears in the Singer’s Upcoming Biopic?

Britney Spears is set to play a major role in the development of her upcoming biopic, and she's reportedly considering a lineup of A-list talent to portray her.

A source exclusively told Life & Style that Spears is deeply invested in the film.

“Britney wants this movie to be absolutely top notch. She’s got so much faith and respect for Jon and his talent; she has no doubt that together they are going to create something next level," they said.

Director Jon M. Chu, known for his celebrated work on films such as Wicked, is attached to the project, which will be based on Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me.

When it comes to choosing who will portray her on screen, Spears reportedly has her sights set on two leading ladies: Natalie Portman or Selena Gomez.

“Britney adores Natalie Portman and thinks she’s such an incredible actress,” the insider revealed.

“She’d love to see her cast and believes with the right makeup artist, Natalie could easily transform into her. The same goes for Selena Gomez. She’s someone Britney loves as a person and an artist. She thinks Selena is incredibly talented and feels that her experience as a former child star would give her a unique perspective to draw on," the source shared.

Neither Gomez nor Spears has confirmed any casting news yet. However, Gomez recently earned widespread praise and a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Emilia Perez.

Spears also previously expressed admiration for Gomez, listing her as one of her “girl crushes” in October 2024 and describing her as “literally gorgeous” in an Instagram Story, according to People.

Notably, Gomez was also a guest at Spears' 2022 wedding to her now ex-husband Sam Asghari.