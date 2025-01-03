Who Was Selena Gomez’s First Childhood Crush?

Selena Gomez may be happily with producer Benny Blanco, but she had her eyes on another man growing up.

The singer sat down with W Magazine for their Best Performance Issue. During the interview, Gomez shared who her very first celebrity crush was.

"When I was younger, I probably had too many crushes," Gomez began.

However, she went on to reveal that her first official celebrity crush was Jesse McCartney.

"When ‘Beautiful Soul’ came out — that was just life-changing for me," she said before transitioning into another one of her crushes.

"I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill. I also just had crushes more in real life than on actors or musicians," Gomez revealed.

Growing up, the actress shared that her very first kiss was on a television show.

"I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse. It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared," she revealed.

Now, Gomez is with Blanco and the couple announced their engagement in December 2024. She shared images of her ring to her Instagram account, saying: "Forever begins now."

She seemingly predicted her engagement 10 years ago with her song "Good For You," where she references the same kind of diamond she was proposed to with.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating since 2023 and they have worked on music together, having previously collaborated on the song, "Single Soon."