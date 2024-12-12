Selena Gomez Predicted Her Engagement Ring Nearly 10 Years Ago

Selena Gomez fans are abuzz with speculation that the pop star foreshadowed her engagement ring nearly 10 years ago.

The prediction can be heard on her 2015 hit single "Good for You."

The song is a sultry ode to love and self-confidence, but some fans are now revisiting the lyrics in a new light as Gomez sings about being a certain type of diamond.

"I'm on my marquise diamonds / I'm a marquise diamond," she sings on the track.

Gomez was single at the time the song was released nine years ago, but a marquise diamond is exactly the style of engagement diamond the Only Murders in the Building star recently received from her new fiancé Benny Blanco.

The song served as the lead single off her album Revival, which spawned three top 10 singles: "Good for You," "Same Old Love" and "Hands to Myself."

Gomez shared the news of her engagement to Blanco late Wednesday evening (Dec. 11), showcasing her new sparkler in an Instagram post.

"Forever begins now," she captioned a series of pictures posted to her account.

It is unclear as to when Blanco asked Gomez to marry him. However, they were the subject to engagement rumors for months prior to the official announcement.

Blanco and Gomez have been in a relationship since June 2023. The same year the two teamed up on Gomez's song "Single Soon," which Blanco produced.