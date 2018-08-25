Selena Gomez and Cardi B Are Working On Something Major

Selena Gomez and Cardi B have posted photos and video on their Instagram accounts teasing a music video they filmed with DJ Snake and Ozuna this week.

Cardi B shared a brief video Friday of her revealing she had just finished the project. She then showed off new clothes she had been given for her infant daughter Kulture.

"Soon come ;) ON SET!" Cardi B wrote in another post, along with a photo of director's chairs with the names DJ Snake, Selena, Cardi B, Ozuna and Kulture stitched on them.

"Today was so fun," Gomez captioned her own collection of photos.

One features her smiling and hugging Cardi B. Both are wearing red outfits. Another image shows all of the artists sitting together and the last snapshot captures Gomez with DJ Snake.

By Karen Butler, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved