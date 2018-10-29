Someone Dethroned Selena Gomez as the Most Followed Person on Instagram

Selena Gomez is no longer the most followed person on Instagram.

On Monday (October 29), Entertainment Tonight pointed out that the Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has dethroned the social media queen, though by a relatively small margin. At the time of writing, the professional athlete has 144,376,191 followers, while the pop star is not far behind with 144,335,107.

Could her tenure have ended as a result of the 26-year-old's recent break from social media? It's entirely possible, but we have a feeling she's not going to lose any sleep over it.

"Update: taking a social media break. Again," she wrote in a post dated September 23. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

Gomez has also been dealing with some real life problems and recently checked herself into a mental health facility after suffering from panic attacks and physical health problems due to complications from her 2017 kidney transplant to treat lupus.

Even if the star doesn't care about her social media status, her fans might — Gomez has had the title of "Most Followed Person on Instagram" for two years, dethroning Taylor Swift in 2016.