Is Selena Gomez Dating NBA Star Jimmy Butler?

Is Selena Gomez back on the dating scene and seeing an NBA player?

The Miami Herald shared a social media post that reported the "Rare" singer was seen with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler at the Lucien restaurant in New York City.

A source reported to E! News that she is keeping her options open but that she and Butler "hung out a few times" while in NYC. "Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," the source told the outlet. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

The insider added that Gomez is currently single but has "recently been more open to dating." They added that her friends want to set her up "all the time" but she has "loved" her time being single.

Gomez has been extremely vigilant when it comes to her health during the pandemic after she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

"Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble," the insider added. "She's been extremely busy working from home on her new beauty line and is very proud to have launched that during a pandemic. She's been enjoying cooking at home and only seeing a select few friends and family members regularly."

Neither Gomez nor Butler has spoken about the dating speculation.