Selena Gomez Shares Her Opinion of ‘Donald Trump’s America': ‘We Have to Do Better’

Selena Gomez opened up about "Donald Trump's America" and why the country needs to do better when it comes to its immigration policies.

In a new Vogue Arabia op-ed, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared her opinion of the president while promoting her Netflix series Living Undocumented, which follows the story of eight undocumented migrant families who left Mexico in hopes to live the American dream. (Gomez's aunt and grandparents are among the many who immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1975. They crossed the border hidden in the back of a truck.)

"My thoughts on life in Donald Trump’s America?" she writes. "I have said that I don’t claim to be an expert and I understand that there have to be rules and regulations, but we have to do better than what we are doing – we simply have to."

"How we deal with immigration as a country speaks about how much compassion and empathy we have as a country," she added. "One thing I have seen is that immigration goes beyond politics and political debates – it’s a human issue."

The pop star went on to say that immigration is a "complex topic" that will not be solved in one day, adding that she'll do whatever she can to give these individuals a voice because they deserve to be listened to.

"I want these immigrants and refugees to know that there are people fighting for them, there are people who will listen to them, and there are those who are ready to fight for change," Gomez promised.

You can watch the Living Undocumented trailer, below: