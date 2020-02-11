Selena Gomez Cut Her Hair Into the Most Stylish Curly Lob

Selena Gomez debuted her latest hair transformation on Instagram.

On Monday (February 10), the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker showed off a brand new haircut, opting for a shorter, curlier 'do as opposed to her signature long wavy locks. Not only is it her most stylish haircut yet, but the caramel highlights and bangs give her a fresh new look right in time for spring.

Check out Gomez's new haircut, below, and be sure to swipe right to see all its angles.

The new look has '80s movie vibes which has left fans wondering if SelGo is filming another music video. She has yet to confirm anything but the haircut also comes one week after the pop star announced she's launching Rare Beauty, a Sephora-exclusive beauty line, in the summer of 2020. The line is named after Gomez's latest album Rare and is meant to encourage everyone "to start embracing their own uniqueness."

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" Gomez teased on Instagram. "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait."

As of right now, no other details regarding the brand's product line have been revealed.