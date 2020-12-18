Selena Gomez has reportedly left Hillsong Church after Carl Lentz was fired from his role as pastor.

In the wake of Lentz's "moral failures" and cheating scandal, the church has faced criticism and allegedly lost Gomez, who was one of its most high profile members. The church is known for its celebrity parishioners like Chris Pratt, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

On Monday (December 14), Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported that the "Rare" singer left the church. “Selena considers herself a Christian,” an insider told the outlet, according to The Daily Mail. “She says she has a close relationship with God, and she believes this is not how God wants us to operate; she’s disillusioned.”

The source told the outlet that at one point she "adored" Lentz. “She, [Hillsong founder] Brian [Houston], his daughter Laura and Justin [Bieber] were a team, really close. She used to hang out with Brian’s daughter-in-law Esther, now she doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore."

People reported that Lentz entered an outpatient facility for treatment for "depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout." Lentz's wife, Laura, has reportedly been fired from the church although she was not accused of any "moral failures."