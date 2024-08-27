Why Selena Gomez Was ‘Nervous’ to Join ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Cast

Selena Gomez was "nervous" about joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

The 32-year-old actress made her name as a teenager on the Disney Channel in the leading role of Wizards of Waverly Place but carved out a pop career in the years that followed and when she agreed to star in the HULU series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, it proved to be a major comeback to the small screen for her.

Selena, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her role in the series, told Extra: "I was nervous. This was my second TV show that I'd ever done. I was really excited, but I have to be genuine, the first day we shot I felt I could take a deep breath because I knew I was in good company."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer is part of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot as an executive producer and will also appear in the first episode and as she prepares to return to the role of Alex Russo on the magical show, admitted that she is "honored" to be going back to her roots.

She said: "It took years, honestly. It was just an idea and then after probably four years we came up with an idea. I was immediately on board, and I can't wait to bring this show to a whole new generation. And I'm honored to pay homage to where I started."

Selena's Emmy nomination is the first time she has been up for any major award in the field of television and recently revealed that she had no clue about her sudden career milestone until her friend texted her.

She said: "I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations and I responded and I said, ‘For what?’ And then she just laughed at me, and so for an hour I didn't really get it, and then my team called me. So, I just heard it from them and I was very, very excited."