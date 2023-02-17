Selena Gomez Tells Body-Shamers to ‘Go Away,’ Explains ‘Water Weight’ Caused by Medication

Selena Gomez is fighting back against body-shamers.

In a TikTok live earlier this week, Gomez directly addressed concerns about her weight, explaining that her medication to treat lupus often leads to weight fluctuations she can't control — not that it's anyone's business.

"When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight ... I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and nobody knows the real story," Gomez explained.

"I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful," she added.

Despite the bullying, Gomez said she will remain focused on her health.

"Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s--t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me," she said.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer added she's "not a model" and "never will be."

"I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, because honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything," she concluded.

Watch a re-post of her live stream, below:

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014. She received a kidney transplant in 2017.

According to Mayo Clinic, lupus is a disease "that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs."

Some of the areas affected by lupus include the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

Gomez currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which is slated to return for a third season.