Selena Gomez Responds to Deleted Hailey Bieber TikTok Seemingly About Her: ‘Don’t Let These Things Get Me Down’

Selena Gomez is keeping the Jelena drama alive on TikTok.

Hailey Bieber posted a "girl's night" TikTok in January where she lip-synced to a sound that said, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right."

According to Page Six, Gomez faced body-shaming in January after paparazzi photos were taken of her in a swimsuit, and the TikTok from Bieber was posted shortly after the controversy.

Following backlash over the sound, Bieber deleted the TikTok.

However, fans latched onto it even more after it was deleted, and one response video caught the attention of Gomez on Feb. 9.

In the video, a fan shows Bieber's original TikTok and says, "Is she for real?" before calling Bieber "a b---h."

"It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x," Gomez commented on the video.

Previously, Bieber had commented on the original video to clarify the use of that particular sound.

"I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girl's night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone," she explained.

"This is why she deleted it, cause yall read into EVERYTHING," one fan commented on TikTok.

Another added, "She probably deleted it [because] everyone is p---ing her off luv."

"Y'all need to get a life [for real]," someone else said.

Meanwhile, Gomez's fans seemed to buy into the theory that the video was meant to be directed toward her.

"Hailey knew what she was doing," one fan declared.

"Like she had to have known using that sound would cause drama," someone else said.

The two stars have been pitted against each other ever since Bieber married Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, in 2018.

In September 2022, Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said of Gomez, "There's no drama; I respect her."

The two even posed for a photo together in November 2022, which Gomez said was "not a big deal."

Notably, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye also appeared in the video, and Skye once dated Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott, so some viewers wondered if the video could have been directed toward them.