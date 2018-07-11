This Video of a Sassy 5-Year-Old Selena Gomez Is Absolutely Everything

OH. MY. GAWD.

We just can't with this video Selena Gomez' mom, Mandy Teefy, posted on Instagram. The clip shows a 5-year-old Gomez holding one of those huge brick cordless phones up to her ear in 1997 as she tells her mom about her not so great day of school.

"My teacher said I gotta do all this stuff again!" The "Wolves" singer explains with sass. Her eyes big and wide. "I gotta do it by myself! Uh huh," she says, clearly disgruntled.

She then gets up out of the armchair she was sitting in and says "I'm gonna be crazy! You gotta help me over here" she says while slapping her leg.

"My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love," Teefy captioned the adorable video. "Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes."

Watch the clip below, but beware—you'll probably end up watching it on a loop, because it's THAT good.

Unsurprisingly, Gomez has been bombarded by press ever since her ex Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin. On Tuesday (July 10), she straight up gave reporters the cold shoulder when asked if she had anything to say about the lightning fast engagement. Without a word, the singer climbed into a van with a friend and shut the door. Boss lady, indeed.