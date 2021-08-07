Selena Gomez Says She Signed Her ‘Life Away to Disney at a Very Young Age’

Selena Gomez reflected on her time with Disney as a child compared to her work as a woman.

On Friday (Aug. 6), the Princess Protection Program alum spoke with Fox News and other outlets at a virtual Hulu panel to promote her upcoming limited series, Only Murders in the Building.

"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn't know exactly what I was doing," Gomez said while chuckling.

“What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this,” she explained of the upcoming show. Gomez added that when she was just a tween on Wizards of Waverly Place she, "didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set.”

Although her time with Disney Channel ended, she has learned from the experience to further her career. She previously told Elle that the time with the network was "one of the best experiences of my life."

Gomez understood that she had to be a role model for the kids and tweens during that time. She admitted that it was hard to speak her mind unfiltered.

"The moment I started breaking those walls down, I felt very exposed, so I was very hesitant to share with people," she said at the time. "So I would sit down, I’d give the politically correct answers."

She then had a clarifying moment where she realized that she wanted to let go of people's judgment.

"I think I realized it was a gift. I was scared of it. I didn’t want people to know, but the life that I was given, I believe that I had to share it," she concluded.

Gomez stars in and executive produces the upcoming Hulu series alongside comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. The comedy follows three strangers that are obsessed with true crime. When someone dies in their complex, they allege murder and begin to investigate the potential crime.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Aug. 31 exclusively on Hulu.