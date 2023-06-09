Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship status in the funniest way on TikTok .

In a viral video posted to her account on June 8, Gomez playfully shouts that she is single and ready to mingle as she watches a soccer game with some friends.

"I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance but I'll love you sooo much!" Gomez exclaims.

"The struggle man lol," the "Calm Down" singer captioned the video.

Watch the clip, below:

Many fans in the comments compared Gomez's attitude to that of her Wizards of Waverly Place character Alex Russo.

"This is not Selena Gomez, this is Alex Russo," one person commented.

"Alex Russo what are you doing here?" another fan wrote.

"This is still Alex Russo but 15 years older," someone else shared.

"What in the Alex Russo is happening here?" another fan joked.

Gomez's relationship revelation comes after she was previously linked to two big names in the music industry.

The pop star was briefly linked to Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers earlier this year.

A source told US Weekly that their romance was "casual."

"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs [They're] very casual and low-key," the source said.

In March, Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich reportedly slid into Gomez's Instagram comments to ask her out on a date.

It's unclear if the actor was serious about his date offer. Gomez never responded to his comment.

Shortly after Ehrich asked Gomez out, she was linked to Zayn Malik. The two were allegedly spotted getting cozy in a restaurant together.