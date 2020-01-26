Selena Gomez Suggests She Was a ‘Victim to a Certain Abuse’ From Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez revealed that she was emotionally abused by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

During a recent interview with NPR, the 27-year-old shared the inspiration behind her latest hit "Lose You To Love Me." "Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I'm assuming you're speaking about?" host Lulu Garcia-Navarro inquired. "You had to get the name in, I get it," Gomez replied.

Gomez was then asked if she felt like it was difficult to move on from one of the hardest parts of her life. "No, because I've found the strength in it," Gomez replied. "It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse."

The reporter questioned if she meant emotional abuse. "Yes, and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult," she explained. "And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible," she concluded.

Heartbreak is only one of the several subject matters that the singer covers on her latest album Rare. Gomez now seems to be as happy and healthy as ever.