Selena Gomez Designed Swimwear to Cover Up Her Kidney Transplant Scar

Selena Gomez is adding another job to her already packed resume, bathing suit designer! She designed a new bikini and one piece suit for her friend and former assistant Theresa Mingus' Krahs line.

The new brand has a secret meaning for Mingus, "[Krahs] Is ‘shark’ spelled backwards,” Mingus tells Gomez in a recent Instagram video . “I’ve always had this weird fixation with sharks. It started when I was little and I lived with my mom, and she would literally let me watch anything I wanted. And I binge-watched all of the Jaws movies.” The new Krahs line officially launched five days ago.

Designing the bathing suits had a bigger meaning for Gomez than just fashion. “I did have a really good time designing,” Gomez tells Mingus in a video. “It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”

Mingus writes in an Instagram caption that this collaboration was something she's been dreaming of. "Working with Selena was a dream come true! Her dedication has always inspired me and working with her to design her suit was no exception."

Fans can now purchase the bikini in black or red. The top piece and bottom pieces are sold separately, each for $49.99. Gomez also designed a red one-piece retailing for $69.99.