Selena Gomez Explains Why She’s a ‘Believer of Therapy’

Selena Gomez opened up about her personal life, as well as her experience with therapy, during an interview on Coach's "Dream It Real" podcast.

"I think there came a point in my life where I just started not to care," Gomez shared during the episode, which focused on the theme of authenticity. She explained that when she was younger, she would see pictures of herself and focus on the flaws and the "other persona" of herself. She eventually moved on by realizing her worth: "I am who I am."

The pop star and actress also mentioned that especially due to her celebrity status, she doesn't like it when others focus on her physical appearance — particularly when she's dating. "I think that a lot of people don't understand my heart, you know? ... I don't really appreciate people judging me on my looks or anything like that."

"It's great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things ... and I'm flattered when, maybe, guys are like, 'You're pretty.' [But] I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That's just what's important to me," she continued.

In 2018, Gomez took a break from the spotlight to work on herself. "Last year, I took a lot of time off. I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing," she shared, adding that she found solace in therapy.

"I am a believer of therapy," the singer admitted. "I think that I have had opportunities where I kinda reflect on the younger me, and I think that a lot of the times I wished that I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done and experienced a lot of things, maybe, a little differently."