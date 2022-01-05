Selena Gomez Has ‘Stopped Caring’ About People’s Opinions Ahead of Turning 30

Forging ahead! Selena Gomez isn't shying away from turning the big 3-0. In a recent interview, the pop princess spilled she's actually looking forward to the milestone.

Despite not turning 30 until July 22, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is already "excited" about what's to come in her next phase of life.

"I love growing up," Gomez told People. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

Although the pop star has been churning out music for more than a decade, she recently became a first-time Grammy award nominee. Unfortunately, the show's planned January broadcast was just recently postponed indefinitely due to the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge sweeping the nation.

The "Ice Cream" singer is up for Best Latin Pop Album for her record Revelación.

"I'm so excited!" the brunette beauty dished regarding her nomination. "It's cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I'm not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it's actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn't be more proud."

Gomez noted while she is working on her next album, the first-time nomination has made her "more nervous" about putting out new music, but has also lit a "fire under my ass."

The "Feel Me" singer is never one to shy away from self expression. Last month, Gomez debuted a giant tattoo on her back. The artist, Bang Bang, shared a close-up snap of the new pink-and-white watercolor rose that sits just below Gomez's neck.

"Watercolor on @selenagomez," the famed artist captioned a pic of the gorgeous piece via Instagram on December 28, 2021. "Thank you for always being wonderful."

The next day, Bang Bang revealed the Only Murders in the Building star's bestie Cara Delevingne got the same tattoo her rib cage. "Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos — thanks for always trusting me Cara," the artist wrote, adding: "fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."