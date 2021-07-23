Selena Gomez's younger sister Gracie is all grown up!

On Thursday (July 22), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a TikTok of the pair reenacting a memorable scene from Full House. The scene had older sister D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) arguing with her younger sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin).

The pair argue about who's older, younger, taller and shorter before Tanner, played by Selena, says that she's smarter.

"I'm not falling for that," 8-year-old Gracie quipped back.

A source told E! News that the sister duo filmed the TikTok during Selena's 29th birthday on Thursday (July 22). It was reportedly an outdoor pool party complete with decorations and a huge water slide.

“Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members," the insider noted. "It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29.”

Gracie Elliot Teefey was born June 12, 2013, to Selena's mother Amanda "Mandy" Teefy and her husband Brian Teefy, Selena and Gracie are half-sisters. Selena has given Gracie advice and even shared it on social media.

"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth," Selena wrote on Instagram.

In December 2019, Selena treated her little sis to the Frozen 2 red carpet movie premiere, her favorite franchise.

"Honestly, it was the coolest feeling," she told Entertainment Tonight of the experience. "I said to her, 'This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.' Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do [is] to keep her safe. But my sister's become very dramatic now, so she's all about the dresses and the glitter."