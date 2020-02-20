Selena Gomez gave fans an extra bonus track with "Feel Me."

The 27-year-old recorded the song that she debuted live during her 2017 Revival Tour and released it on Friday (February 21). During a concert that year, she introduced the song by saying, "One night I was kind of irritated and I wrote this song." The track acts as a bonus track for fans who purchased the Rare vinyl record.

Ironically, during a fan Q&A to promote her third studio album, a fan asked if she would ever consider releasing "Feel Me." "That song was from when I was in a different place and doesn’t fit with where I am right now," she responded in a tweet on January 10.

Listen to "Feel Me," below:

Along with the new release, Gomez's website has been updated. Fans can now subscribe to receive email updates for future concerts.

Check out the full "Feel Me" lyrics as they becomes available, below.

[Verse 1]

No one love you like I love you

I never cheated, never lied

I never put no one above you

I gave you space and time

Now you're telling me you miss me

And I'm still on your mind

We were one in a million, our love is hard to find

[Chorus]

Do you stay up late?

Just so you don't dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

[Post-Chorus]

Do your days get a little bit lonely?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heart beat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Verse 2]

When you're running, who you run to?

Where do you go to hide?

When she ain't giving you enough to

Get you through the night

Won't be caught up in the middle

Of your highs and your lows

Baby, 'long as you're not with me

You'll always be alone

[Repeat Chorus and Post-Chorus]

[Bridge]

Feel me (Feel me)

Feel me (Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh, feel me)

Feel me (Feel me)

[Repeat Chorus and Post-Chorus]

[Outro]

Every time your lips touch another

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Every time you dance with somebody