CRINGE: Reporter Asks if Shawn Mendes Would Sing at Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Remaining civil with an ex is one thing, being asked whether you'd perform at her wedding to another guy is another entirely — let Shawn Mendes' recent Access Hollywood interview serve as cringe-worthy evidence.

Bieber and Baldwin are reportedly already married, but still plan to have a more formal ceremony in front of their family and friends.

"Am I going to sing at the wedding? I, I, of course I would sing," Mendes says above in a moment that'll surely make you want to cover your eyes and jump into a hole. "I have not been invited yet but I'm sure something will happen soon."

Mendes previously told The Project that he texted Baldwin when news of her engagement to Bieber broke, and that he only sends his rumored ex well wishes.

"I texted Hailey the day of and said 'Congrats,'" he said, before shutting down the idea that he and Bieber have begun to harbor resentments for each other. "Everybody wants there to be more [of a feud] and there's not."