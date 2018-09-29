Congratulations are in order for new mommy Shenae Grimes-Beech!

The 90210 alum and husband Josh Beech welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Thursday (September 27), the rep for the actress confirmed to People. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” the lovebirds told the pub of their bundle of joy, who arrived at 4:22 p.m. in Santa Monica, California, weighing in at 6lbs., 12 oz.

The couple, who announced they were expecting a child in May, have given their baby girl a pretty iconic name. “Bowie Scarlett Beech," the 28-year-old Degrassi: The Next Generation star captioned a black-and-white photo introducing her toddler to the world on Instagram.

Meet Baby Bowie, below:

“Well it’s official … I’m definitely a grown-up!" she wrote on social media at the time of her pregnancy announcement. "@joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!”

In speaking to People of her excitement about starting her family with the British model and musician, she told the outlet, "I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime."