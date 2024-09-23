This Silly ‘Singing Deer’ Is the Perfect Dose of Cuteness to Get You Through the Week (VIDEO)

A "singing" deer on TikTok is capturing the hearts of viewers everywhere.

The adorable Betsy has become a bona fide internet star thanks to her viral lip syncs, which have garnered millions of views.

Betsy's most popular video has been viewed more than 68 million times.

In the video (with a little assistance from a thumb), Betsy absolutely nails Creed's "One Last Breath."

In the comments section when a viewer asked if Betsy could really sing, her owner The Deer Guy replied, "Yes she’s been practicing really hard for this;)"

In another reply, he called Betsy "gifted."

Betsy's main genre is "dad rock," highlighting bands like Creed and Hinder in her iconic covers.

The account tagged Creed in one of Betsy's early singing posts, writing, "When you gonna show Betsy some love??"

She also totally slayed Hinder's "Lips Of An Angel" in another video.

"She has a deeper voice than I expected but Good vocals!" one person joked in the comments section.

"Has she sung any Pearl Jam or is she learning that?" someone else asked.

"I’m obsessed with her," another person said.

"[I know] the songs called lips of an angel but Betsy is an angel," another viewer gushed.

Despite her affinity for dad rock, Betsy has switched things up a time or two.

On Sept. 14, Betsy went country with a rendition of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver in perhaps her most adorable video of them all.

She even donned a cowboy hat and a red bandana for the video.

"Not dad rock but Betsy can also sing country," the caption on the video said.

"When is she going on tour?" someone wondered.