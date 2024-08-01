Single Dad’s Quest for Love Takes TikTok by Storm

A man on TikTok is going viral after he shared his quest for love.

The man, whose name is Josh Ball, began sharing his journey of love on TikTok well over a year ago and his videos have gone on to score millions of views. His content is focused on him being a single dad as he looks for love.

His most popular video has 4.2 million views and was posted in July of last year. In the clip, Ball can be seen driving with a caption posted over the clip.

"I want a low-key 'we're not dating but we are loyal to each other.' I'll wait for you to heal. We can act like best friends. A low-key 'No one else has my attention but you' until we're ready to unleash us to the world," the caption reads.

Another clip features him with one of his children and shares his desire to have a relationship.

"I'll marry the next girl that can come to a family cookout with us and not ghost us after," he captioned this clip.

People in the comments section of his posts shared their excitement over his search for love in his comments section.

"Sounds like a great idea!" one person said.

"Ohhh I like this! I can get behind this," someone else endorsed his post.

"When n where," questioned someone else.

"On the way lmao," joked a different TikTok user.

Ball spoke to Today about his viral fame and shared that he is a “normal blue collar guy” from a small town and that his ideal partner is “down to earth” and loves baseball. Ball also told the outlet that he is open to long distance relationships.