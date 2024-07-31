What Would You Do if Teens Hitting on Your Mom Was Caught on TikTok?

Oh this is rich! High school boys hitting on a mom while both are stopped at a red light.

Yup, we live in a world where anything and everything can be caught on video at any time and then go viral for the rest of the world to enjoy, or embarrass.

This hilarious video of a beautiful mother, or hot mom as some may say, and even a MILF: Mom I'd Like to F@$#, has gone viral and are any of us really surprised?

It was captured by a TikTok account, The Alimoe 85, that appears to be out of Chicago. It made me laugh for sure, especially because at my sister's wedding some of the bridesmaids' husbands were talking about how hot my mom was. Of course that wasn't caught on video because phones with cameras weren't a thing yet.

Anyway, this hot mom found herself on the receiving end of a car full of very flirtatious teenage boys who couldn't stop complimenting her looks. It's very playful and clearly took her by surprise but she navigated it beautifully.

Isn't her reaction priceless? Although she didn't answer them when they asked her how old she was, but then asked them their age and they replied "old enough" I couldn't stop laughing at their facial reactions. She never shares her age of course, but admits they're charming, witty, and most definitely have 'game' with their answers.

And I thought people hitting on people at traffic light only happened in romantic comedies on television and in the movies. I stand corrected.

