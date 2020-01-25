Slipknot member Jim Root revealed that he is a fan of Ariana Grande and her music.

The revelation came after a reporter categorized the band as popular music, which he considered as a compliment. The guitarist admitted that he thought most modern pop music is "jaded" but enjoyed one particular modern pop star.

"I love pop music — not necessarily modern pop music," Root told Joe in an interview. He shared that he mostly enjoys Britpop and popular classic indie sounding pop music but the "7 Rings" singer is "awesome."

"One of the girls at our management company was listening to some Ariana Grande, and I didn’t know that that’s what she was listening to," he recalled. "I was like, ‘What is that? That’s awesome!' That’s got, like, a vibe to it, you know? She told me what it was, and I was kind of mind blown!"

Aside from Grande's music, Root shared that he is a fan of Björk and Portishead, Radiohead, Blur, and Oasis.