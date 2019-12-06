Spotify Wrapped 2019 gave users the gift of knowing exactly what they've been listening to the most all year.

On December 4, the digital music service released a year-in-review roundup where users can revisit their top artists, top songs and their listening habits over the past decade. The feature also lets you know the first song you played in 2019, which genre you gravitated to the most and the ways in which your sound changed with the seasons.

Though most people should have a pretty good idea what albums and songs they binged all year (for me, it was Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Halsey), it's still fun to see the stats. The best part is that Spotify Wrapper 2019 is formatted like an Instagram Story so users can tap to share their recaps directly to their Stories from Spotify.

Here's how to find out which songs and artists you listened to most in 2019 using the Spotify Wrapped feature

1. First, you need to either log in on the Spotify website or open the Spotify app on your smartphone or tablet.

2. You will then see the Wrapped 2019 shortcut on the home tab (it's also inside the search table).

3. You can swipe through the screens to see all of your music habits, including how much time you spent on the platform and where the artists you listen to are from.

3. On the last screen, you’ll even have the option to share your Spotify Wrapper on social media.

4. You can also take advantage of your own personal already-made playlist called "Your Top Songs 2019," which includes all your top music sorts them starting with the songs you played the most.