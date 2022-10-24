Spotify Wrapped 2022 is just around the corner, and that means the cut-off time for tracking the songs you listen to on the app is fast approaching.

What artists do you think you listened to the most this year? Are you expecting any surprises from your listening habits? When is the actual cut-off date for Wrapped 2022?

If you listen to music on Spotify, Spotify Wrapped lets you see what you listened to (and how much, plus more) at each year's end. And over the past few years, the annual feature from the ubiquitous streaming service has become quite the event for listeners.

So how long do you have left to listen on Spotify until it no longer counts for 2022? Spotify stops tracking on Oct. 31. Each year, the counting period for Wrapped is Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. As of now, that gives you a week to get streaming on Spotify for Wrapped 2022.

As Spotify has noted in the past, "eligible users can access their personalized Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app on iOS and Android. … Wrapped is full of insights on the artists, songs, genres and podcasts that defined your listening … and it's created from data unique to each and every listener."

When Does Spotify Wrapped 2022 Come Out?

As for when your Spotify Wrapped 2022 will actually appear, it will likely be in the first week of December, going by past year's launches. Previous years saw Wrapped go live on Dec. 1 (2021), Dec. 2 (2020), Dec. 5 (2019) and Dec. 6 in 2018 and 2017, per PopBuzz. But there is apparently no set date from the company.

Here at Loudwire, we've been listening too, sharing Spotify Wrapped info (and some of what we listened to) in 2021, 2020 and 2019. (Also, don't forget to check out your "Spotify pie chart.")

See Your Past Spotify Wrapped Stats

Want to see your past Spotify Wrapped numbers? You can do it through the Spotify website (not the app), as Insider reported last year. For a taste of what this writer listened to in 2020 and 2019, see below. (Yes, that's Chicago and Danzig in the top slots.)

Philip Trapp's Spotify 2020 Wrapped

Philip Trapp's Spotify 2019 Wrapped

