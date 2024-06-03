‘Star Trek’ Actor Banned From Restaurant After Allegedly Making Staff Cry

Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto has been banned from a Toronto restaurant after allegedly exhibiting such rude behavior he made staff cry.

Per Page Six, the establishment slammed the actor in a lengthy Instagram Story.

"An amazing Spock, but a terrible customer," the restaurant said, referring to his Star Trek character.

"[He] yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for," the post said.

"[He] made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable," they went on.

"Take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them," they concluded, tagging the actor.

The eatery expanded on the incident in a post on Monday (June 3).

"This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff," they said.

"Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time," they continued.

"To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned," they declared.

Quinto was apparently in Canada to celebrate his 47th birthday, which he documented on his Instagram Story.

He shared photos from his "incredible birthday adventure" at the Canada's Wonderland theme park, as well as a shot of him enjoying a dessert with a birthday candle in it.

The actor is best known as Spock in the Star Trek franchise as well as for his work in three seasons of American Horror Story.