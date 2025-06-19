Inside Anne Burrell’s Final Hours: New Details Emerge After Beloved Food Network Star’s Sudden Passing

Anne Burrell’s sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock.

New details have emerged about the final hours of the beloved chef and TV personality, who was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home.

According to The Post, Burrell was discovered surrounded by a large quantity of pills when her husband, Stuart Claxton, found her.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed pending autopsy and toxicology reports, authorities are actively investigating.

The longtime host of Worst Cooks in America passed away on Tuesday, June 17, at the age of 55.

Multiple reports state Burrell was found unresponsive on the shower floor of her Brooklyn home by Claxton around 7:50 a.m.—just hours after he last saw her alive at 1 a.m. that same night.

Claxton called 911, reporting that Burrell had gone into cardiac arrest. The NYPD later confirmed to Page Six that she was dead on arrival.

In a heartfelt statement, her family shared:

Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.

She is survived by her husband, whom she married on October 16, 2021.

Burrell was more than a TV personality—she was a culinary mentor, an inspiration, and an unmistakable force of nature in the food world.

Known for her signature laugh, fiery personality, and spiky blonde hair, she made cooking approachable and entertaining for millions of viewers.