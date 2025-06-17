Beloved Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Beloved Food Network star Anne Burrell has died. She was 55.

The Worst Cooks in America host passed away on Tuesday (June 17) at her home in Brooklyn, NY. Her cause of death is unknown as of now.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement.

"Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal," they continued.

She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she wed on Oct. 16, 2021.

READ MORE: ‘Real Housewives’ Boss Tragically Dies Giving Birth

Burrell was more than just a TV host; she was a culinary mentor and force of nature in the world of food.

She was known for her signature laugh, fiery personality, and iconic spiky blonde hair.

Burrell was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York. She developed a love for food early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and the culinary magic of television icon Julia Child.

She studied English and Communication at Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. However, food was calling—and she answered by enrolling at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.

READ MORE: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor Dies Just Weeks After Film’s Premiere

Burrell first captured the hearts of Food Network audiences as a sous chef on Iron Chef America.

Her infectious charisma and culinary expertise quickly earned her a leading role, launching her own Emmy-nominated series, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which premiered in 2008 and ran for nine successful seasons.