‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor Dies Just Weeks After Film’s Premiere

An actor who appeared in the 2025 live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has died just weeks after the film's premiere.

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who played a small but memorable role as the Hawaiian man who drops his shave ice after spotting an alien portal, also acted in shows like Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0.

His sister Jalene Kanani Bell confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 15).

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," Bell shared in her post.

"He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together," she continued.

"David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew. The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts. He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge and Pidgen to da Max…made him a diamond in the rough," she went on.

"He was and will remain a bright and shining star. He recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stich [moment]," Bell said, adding that the actor "planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago."

"We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe ... I said we should get shave ice after the movie and reenact the [scene] but then realized the store was already closed. To celebrate him and try to ease our grief we went to get shave ice..." she added.

The actor shared his audition and behind-the-scenes photos from the movie on Instagram in May.