Jill Sobule, Singer of ‘Supermodel’ From ‘Clueless,’ Dies in House Fire

Groundbreaking singer and songwriter Jill Sobule had died at the age of 66.

Sobule died in a house fire in Minneapolis, a representative for the singer confirmed to Variety.

"Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others," her manager, John Porter, said to Variety.

Her attorney, Ken Hertz, also released a statement to the outlet about Sobule's death.

"Jill wasn’t just a client. She was family to us. She showed up for every birth, every birthday, and every holiday. She performed at our daughter’s wedding, and I was her ‘tech’ when she performed by Zoom from our living room (while living with us) during the pandemic," he shared.

It has not been made clear as to what started the house fire that killed Sobule started. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule as well as her nephews.

The singer is best known for her hit song "I Kissed a Girl," which became a landmark single on the Billboard charts "I Kissed a Girl" was released in 1995 and became the first openly gay-themed song to chart in the top 20.

Sobule is also known for the song "Supermodel," which appeared in the film Clueless. Both "Supermodel" and "I Kissed a Girl" appeared on her self-titled album. "Supermodel" became a mild success in Australia where it went on to peak in the top 60 of the chart there.

Her last album was 2018's Nostalgia Kills and her last notable charting single was 1997's "Bitter."